Pair accused in Rocklin-area shoplifting incidents. Here’s huge haul police say was taken

Two people were arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 in meat products from Rocklin-area supermarkets.

Officer Alex Flanders with the Rocklin Police Department was notified of a shoplifting at a local market on Thursday evening, according to a social media post by the department, and was able to catch up with the suspects’ vehicle shortly after it left the parking lot.

Another officer who came to assist had been investigating another shoplifting incident, also believed to have been committed by the pair earlier that day, according to the post.

The vehicle contained more than $1,700 in meat products, the department said, all stolen from various supermarkets throughout the day on Thursday.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of various counts of theft and conspiracy.