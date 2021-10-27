A pair of 5-stars to visit Michigan State football this weekend

Michigan State is set to have one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent history. It is most certainly going to be the biggest recruiting weekend of the Mel Tucker era.

The Spartans coaching staff is set to host a plethora of 4 star recruits, but the weekend is going to be headlined by two star players, a pair of 5-stars.

So two 2022 five-stars are visiting East Lansing this weekend 👀 — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) October 27, 2021

Harold Perkins and Kiyaunta Goodwin are the two five-stars that will be in attendance this weekend.

Perkins is a linebacker from Cypress, Texas. He is ranked the No. 5 overall player in the country according to 247Sports. Texas A&M, Texas and LSU are the main competition for Perkins. He will be visiting unofficially.

Goodwin is Charlestown, Indiana native that is currently a Kentucky commit. He has been in contact with the Spartans for a good bit. He is ranked the No. 12 overall player according to 247Sports. Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State are all in the mix to flip Goodwin.

