Paints hand Mill Rats 1st loss of season

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The host Chillicothe Paints tallied 10 runs over the first three innings to set a tone the Johnstown Mill Rats could not match in an 11-0 triumph that ended in seven innings Thursday.

Chillicothe and Johnstown are both 2-1.

The Paints scored twice in the first inning. Three more runs came in the second and five came across in the third. Chillicothe added a single run in the sixth.

Chillicothe's Garrett Helsel fanned nine batters in five innings. Mikey Olivieri fired two scoreless innings in relief.

Eric Colaco led the Paints with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Alex Bemis and Cole Raile each drove in two runs. The Paints drew nine walks.

Johnstown's Colton Ayres, Landon Meyer (double), Garrett Pancione and Carter Rust each provided a hit. Owen Wilfong gave up five runs in one inning. Zach Dellerman permitted five runs in two frames, and Jack Newman allowed one in one inning.

The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Friday in Chillicothe.