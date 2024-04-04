‘Paint the town red’: Muscle Shoals celebrating Mark Sears making final four appearance Friday

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – A kid from Muscle Shoals has helped lead the Alabama Crimson Tide to its first-ever Final Four appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Mark Sears, a First-Team All SEC and and AP All-American player, attended Muscle Shoals City Schools (MSCS) up until his senior year of high school when he transferred to Hargrave Military Academy.

Electricity fees in Florence may soon be on the rise

To support Sears, the school system is asking the entire city to don Trojan red or Crimson red.

“On Friday, April 5, we encourage our entire city to paint the town red, either in Crimson red or Muscle Shoals Trojan red, as we cheer on Muscle Shoals native Mark Sears,” MSCS said in a post on social media.

Following his senior day this season, Sears said he’s grateful he’s been able to wear the script A.

“From being a kid at Muscle Shoals, I never would have thought that I’d be playing in my home state on a high major basketball team and it’s a blessing and a moment I’ll cherish forever. Very glad to be on the Crimson Tide,” Sears said.

The Tide will take on UConn on Saturday at 7:49 PM in Phoenix, Arizona with a chance to advance the program’s first-ever national championship.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.