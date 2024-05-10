Paint scheme will honor Charlotte fallen officers at NASCAR Darlington race Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Sunday’s NASCAR race in Darlington will feature a car honoring the four fallen officers who were tragically killed in the line of duty while attempting to serve a warrant at an east Charlotte home.

Rick Ware Racing and the driver of the No. 51 Ford car Justin Haley will feature a paint job honoring CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, DOC Investigator Sam Poloche, DOC Investigator William ‘Alden’ Elliott, and Deputy US Marshal Thomas Weeks, Jr.

Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police

Weeks’ wife Kelly along with members of the Fraternal Order of Police visited the race shop to view the car this past week, which will raise money for the victim’s families.

The Goodyear 400 takes place Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Kelly Weeks and members of each agency are expected to be in attendance for Sunday’s race.

