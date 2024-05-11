Painesville Speedway gears up with new promotions for 2024 season

May 10—The 2024 racing season has kicked off at Painesville Speedway with an expanded age range for free admission and other promotional changes.

The biggest promotional change this year is that general admission is free for spectators who are 15 and younger, said promoter Randy Maggio Jr., whose family acquired the track in 2017. Free admission was previously only available for children 5 and under.

The speedway's Facebook page added that kids must be accompanied by a paying adult for free admission.

"We understand the economy is kind of still a little shaky and stuff and families may not have the money to spend on entertainment dollars and stuff like that, so we're trying to make it more affordable for families to come out and enjoy and have some fun during the spring and summer," Maggio said.

Children will also be eligible to win a giveaway basket each week, he added.

Another new giveaway is a Queen of Hearts drawing. Maggio said that spectators who buy drawing tickets at the family's Painesville and Lorain County tracks may be selected to pick from a deck of cards. The contest will continue throughout the season until one spectator draws the Queen of Hearts and wins the money in the pot.

The pot stood at $1,335 as of May 9, he said.

Maggio added that additional tickets will be selected to earn other prizes.

"We're not making any money off of it," he said. "Hopefully it gets big and people take notice and people start coming and stuff like that because of the Queen of Hearts, that's our hope anyway."

The speedway's owners have also implemented changes to the way they communicate with fans. Maggio said that they launched a new website, neohioracing.com, which also serves the Maggio family's Lorain Raceway Park and Little Lorain Raceway in Amherst Township.

The speedway also offers a weekly email newsletter and text blasts that will be sent once or twice a week, he said. Its Facebook page stated that people can sign up for the text blasts by texting "add me," "sign me up" or a similar message to 216-488-5299.

Coming up, the speedway will hold its summer kickoff night on June 7. Maggio said that organizers are planning to include a balloon toss and golf cart show. They are also looking to offer a dunk tank.

The track's Mario Kart night on July 12 is set to include painted junk cars themed after the Nintendo video game franchise. Maggio said that the organizers also want to offer video games for children in the concourse area.

He added that for the speedway's July 5 and Aug. 9 fan appreciation nights, tickets will be available for $1 each. The track offers free tickets those nights if it receives donations.

A full listing of events is available on the track's website. Painesville Speedway is located at 500 Fairport Nursery Road in Painesville Township.

"There's a lot of — I wouldn't say big races so to speak — but there's a lot of community involvement and promotions behind the scenes that are going to be really fun for the kids especially," Maggio said.

In terms of upgrades, he said that his family "slowed down a bit" compared to previous years. They upgraded electrical work ahead of this season, including speakers and lights.

"Last season went pretty well, can't really complain too too much," Maggio said. "We're coming into this year with a really good mindset as far as promoting and different events and stuff like that."