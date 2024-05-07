Painesville fourth-grader finishes fifth in section in national chess tournament

May 6—A Painesville fourth-grader recently returned from his first national chess tournament with a fifth-place finish in his section and an opportunity to meet chess grandmasters.

Chestnut Elementary School student Kellen Alexander finished with five wins, one loss and one draw in the U.S. Chess Federation's 2024 National Elementary Championship, which ran in Columbus from April 26-28. He was one of 120 competitors in the K-5 Under 1200 section.

"We're really proud of him for getting fifth in his section out of 120 kids, big accomplishment," said his mom, Allison Alexander.

Kellen was one point away from first place, added William Davis, Kellen's chess coach.

"At first I was a bit nervous because it was a championship in Columbus and I thought that there would be a lot of players that would be better than me," Kellen said, adding that he felt good after the tournament. "It felt like I won."

Alexander said that her son's participation in the Under 1200 section was based on his USCF chess rating of 1,013.

That section was one of many at the tournament, and a USCF news release stated that the tournament included 1,586 K-6 students from 42 states.

Alexander added that Kellen also had a chance to meet grandmasters Irinia Krush and Mesgen Amanov. Kellen described Krush as one of his favorite grandmasters, and he said that he received lessons from her. They were also teammates for a game called bughouse, though they lost to another competitor and grandmaster.

"I did have a lot of fun playing with the grandmasters," he said.

Kellen said that he has been playing chess for about a year and a half. He started playing because he found the game interesting.

"One thing I like about chess is, you can do tournaments and then if you win, you can feel really cool," he said. "I also like that there's so many different openings that you can learn and play."

Kellen said that he participates in a local chess club, but there are not many people who attend. He also plays online chess games.

He takes chess lessons from Davis, who is a certified USCF chess coach and operates the Brightwood Chess Academy. Kellen described his instructor as "really cool" and said that they have worked together on defenses, openings, puzzles and reviewing Kellen's online games.

While the recent tournament was Kellen's first one at the national level, he has played in several smaller tournaments. He finished in first place in around three of them.

"I was hoping to see if I could get a win in a big tournament," he said.

"I thought if I entered the tournament and if I got first place, one, I would have felt really good," Kellen added later. "Two, it would have just been cool. And three, I did it because my mom wanted me to."

Looking forward, he said that he would probably want to compete in another national tournament if it is not too far away. He also hopes to learn an additional opening defensive technique.

"I'm going to continue practicing so eventually I can get first place at a tournament," Kellen said.