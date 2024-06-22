Paige VanZant signs with Power Slap; debut set for June 28

Paige VanZant is back doing business with the UFC brass again.

During the UFC on ABC 6 broadcast Saturday, the promotion announced VanZant has signed with Power Slap and debuts Friday at the UFC Apex. She competes against Christine Wolmarans, a 0-1 slap fighter from South Africa.

“I just signed a contract and whether motherf*ckers like it or not, I am doing Power Slap,” VanZant said on “A Kickass Love Story” podcast, shortly after the announcement. “I just signed a contract with Power Slap. Because you know what? I’m f*cking Paige VanZant. I was in the UFC, bareknuckle boxing, boxing. Now, I’m doing Power Slap. … I’m going to do literally everything and piss everybody off.”

Yes, you heard that right! 😳 The @Powerslap debut of Paige Van Zant goes down on June 28! 👋💥 #PowerSlap8 pic.twitter.com/yyPyfrLlit — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 22, 2024

VanZant, 30, split with the UFC in August 2020. Her departure came after UFC CEO Dana White said she got “smoked” by Amanda Ribas and encouraged her to test free agency.

Weeks later, VanZant signed with BKFC. She went 0-2 in the promotion, before she made her traditional boxing debut in May when she drew with influencer-turned-boxer Elle Brooke. Since her UFC departure, VanZant has found lucrative success in the adult influencer industry with OnlyFans. In September, VanZant said she made more money on OnlyFans in a single day than she did her entire fighting career.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie