Paige VanZant signs with AEW, set to officially make pro wrestling debut

From mixed martial artist to bare-knuckle boxer, Paige VanZant can now add “professional wrestler” to her resume.

The former UFC star officially has signed with All Elite Wrestling. VanZant signed her contract during a segment on Wednesday night’s “Dynamite” episode. Her signing also was announced by AEW president Tony Khan on Twitter.

The terms of VanZant’s deal aren’t known. ESPN, citing sources, reported that a plan is in place for VanZant to begin professional wrestling training.

VanZant, 27, has appeared on AEW programming since last September. Her appearances started out as part of a storyline in which American Top Team fighters, led by ATT gym owner Dan Lambert, invaded matches. Lambert has been a mainstay ever since, with the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Junior Dos Santos, VanZant’s husband Austin Vanderford, and others joining him at various times. Dos Santos competed in a tag-team match.

VanZant signed her contract at the end of Wednesday night’s show after match between Scorpio Sky, whom Lambert manages as part of a storyline, and Sammy Guevara. VanZant could begin feuding with Guevara’s real-life girlfriend and former WWE wrestler, Tay Conti, as part of a story. VanZant’s first official match is still to be determined.

It’s unclear what VanZant’s AEW signing will mean for her Bare Knuckle FC tenure. Although she’s 0-2 in bare-knuckle, BKFC president David Feldman told MMA Junkie last month that he had “really good things planned” for VanZant and targeted her return “in late spring, early summer.”

VanZant signed with BKFC in August 2020 after a six-year UFC tenure in which she went 5-4. Aside from combat sports, VanZant’s profile grew after she finished second on “Dancing With The Stars” in 2016.