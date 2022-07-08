Paige VanZant’s opponent reveled for BKFC 27 in London

Paige VanZant’s opponent for her return to the ring has been revealed.

The former UFC contender now turned bareknuckle boxer is set to take on Charisa Sigala at BKFC 27 in London on Aug. 20. The news was confirmed by MMA Junkie on Friday, following an initial report by MMA Fighting.

This bout marks VanZant’s first fight of 2022. The last time the 28-year-old was seen in action was in July 2021 when she lost a unanimous decision to Rachael Ostovich in the main event of BKFC 29. VanZant is 0-2 in bareknuckle boxing.

VanZant is mainly known for her stint in the UFC where she competed for six years. She fought 11 times under the UFC banner, compiling a record of 6-5.

Meanwhile, Sigala is also a former MMA fighter turned bareknuckle boxer. The 38-year-old fought in MMA from 2015 to 2020, going 4-2. She’s 1-2-1 in bareknuckle boxing. Sigala last competed in March, fighting Angela Danzig to a draw.