Paige VanZant faces Rachael Ostovich at Bare Knuckle FC on July 23

Farah Hannoun and Nolan King
·1 min read
Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich will run things back, but on a different stage.

VanZant meets Ostovich at BKFC’s July 23 event in a rematch from their January 2019 MMA bout that VanZant won by first-round armbar at UFC Fight Night 143. This time, it will be an all-out standup battle when the recently signed Ostovich makes her bareknuckle debut.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently told MMA Junkie of the booking. Thursday, the promotion made an official announcement.

VanZant made her BKFC debut in February and lost to Britain Hart by unanimous decision in a 125-pound contest in the “BKFC: KnuckleMania” main event. Although VanZant came up short, she was able to rally late to win the final round on the judges’ scorecards. She expressed her desire for a quick turnaround and will be meeting a familiar face this summer.

Ostovich, who signed with BKFC in April, parted ways with the UFC in December following a three-fight losing skid. The 30-year-old “Ultimate Fighter 26” alum most recently was seen in action this past November, when she was stopped by Gina Mazany at UFC on ESPN 18.

