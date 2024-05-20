Paige Robinson earns Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s Athlete of The Week hails from Wolverine country.

Waverly senior Paige Robinson was named 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Robinson has been a force on the field all season for the Wolverines’ girls flag football team which made an appearance in the Section IV Championship game.

Robinson scored three touchdowns the week prior to the title game against Chenango Forks. Fans voted on mytwintiers.com/sports to help decide the winner. All year long, during the academic sports school calendar, you can vote for the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week brought to you by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan.

If you have a standout student-athlete you’d like to nominate, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

