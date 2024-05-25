Paige Lyons added to 2024-25 ETSU women’s basketball roster



JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (May 24, 2024) – East Tennessee State University women’s basketball head coach Brenda Mock Brown and her staff continued adding pieces to the 2024-25 roster as they announced on Friday the signing of Paige Lyons.

Lyons, a 5-foot-6 guard from Atlanta, played two seasons at East Carolina before spending the 2023-24 season at Wagner.

In her one season at Wagner, Lyons played in 25 games with 18 starts, while averaging 6.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists in 23.6 minutes per game. Lyons ranked second on the team in steals (43).

Lyons spent the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons at East Carolina where she played in 14 games. The guard redshirted the 2022-23 season at ECU.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.