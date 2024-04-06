Paige Bueckers, UConn lose to Iowa after beating JuJu Watkins and USC

Paige Bueckers and UConn were too much for JuJu Watkins and USC in the Elite Eight. However, the Huskies’ run ended in the Final Four national semifinals against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Hawkeyes Wire offered a reaction to Iowa’s epic comeback victory over Bueckers and UConn:

“The Iowa Hawkeyes aren’t done dancing. Down double figures in the first half, Iowa (34-4, 15-3 Big Ten) came charging back to down UConn (33-6, 18-0 Big East) in a Final Four thriller, 71-69.

“Led by a strong second half from senior star Caitlin Clark and a standout performance from sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke, Iowa is back in the national championship game. The Hawkeyes will face South Carolina (37-0, 16-0 SEC) on Sunday afternoon.”

It was fascinating to see Bueckers play JuJu Watkins and Caitlin Clark in the same week, a feast for college basketball fans. USC has a lot to study and evaluate so that it can take the next steps in its evolution next season.

