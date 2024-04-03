Paige Bueckers Sneaker Style: Photos

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers led the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team to the Final Four after defeating USC 80-73 on Monday in Portland, Ore. Just a year ago, Bueckers was still recovering after tearing her ACL. Now, the young college basketball star is playing all 40 minutes per game. When on the court, Bueckers is seen exclusively in Nike, including Nike Sabrinas 1s, which she wore while leading UConn into the Final Four on Monday. Here, FN takes a closer look at Paige Bueckers’ shoe game.

Paige Bueckers’ Shoe Style: 2024

Paige Bueckers of the Uconn Huskies wears Nike Sabrinas 1 to beat the USC Trojans and secure a Final Four appearance for the team in Portland on April 1, 2024.

Paige Bueckers of the Uconn Huskies wears white Nike basketball sneakers with red detailing to a game against the Syracuse Orange during the second half of a second-round NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament game in Storrs, Conn. on March 25, 2024.

Paige Bueckers’ Shoe Style: 2023

Paige Bueckers of the UConn Huskies wears all-black Nikes in a game against the NC State Wolfpack on Nov. 12, 2023, at the Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. NC State won the game 92-81.

Paige Bueckers of the UConn Huskies wears black and gray nikes while warming up for a game against the Georgetown Hoyas on Feb. 11, 2023, in Washington D.C.

Paige Bueckers’ Shoe Style: 2022

Paige Bueckers of the UConn Huskies wears a pair of blue-detailed Nike Air Max 97 sneakers to a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on Dec. 11, 2022, in College Park, Md. This style matched the rest of her teammates, who coordinated their footwear for the game.

Paige Bueckers of the UConn Huskies wears navy and white Nike Kyrie 7 sneakers with red laces to a Women’s Final Four Championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The game was held on April 3, 2022, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Paige Bueckers of the UConn Huskies wears a pair of white, navy and red Nike Kyrie 7 sneakers to play the Indiana Hoosiers during a game at the 16th annual Women’s Division NCAA Basketball Championship on March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn.

Paige Bueckers’ Shoe Style: 2021

Paige Bueckers of the UConn Huskies wears navy and white Nike Kyrie 7 sneakers with red laces to a game against the Seton Hall Pirates on December 3, 2021, in South Orange, NJ. The basketball star has been seen wearing these sneakers for several years, as they are an official away game shoe for the UConn Huskies.

Paige Buecker of the UConn Huskies steps off the court and onto the red carpet but keeps the sneakers. She wore a bedazzled pair of classic black and white streetwear sneakers to the 2021 ESPY Awards, held at Pier 17 in New York City on July 10, 2021.