Paige Bueckers shines in debut, helps No. 3 UConn to 79-23 win over UMass Lowell
The No. 3 ranked UConn women's basketball team opened up their season with a blowout win over UMass Lowell today. UConn freshman Paige Bueckers led the team with 17 points in her debut adding 9 rebounds and 5 assists to her stat line for the Huskies. Junior forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa was right behind her with 12 points and 9 rebounds of her own.