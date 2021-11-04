Paige Bueckers shines in debut, helps No. 3 UConn to 79-23 win over UMass Lowell

The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 17 rebounds, and rookie Evan Mobley added 11 points and 11 rebounds in his fourth double-double as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-104 on Wednesday night. Damian Lillard missed a fadeaway 3-pointer from the left wing with two seconds left and Mobley, the third overall pick in the draft, grabbed the rebound as time expired. Cleveland has won four of its last six.