Paige Bueckers returning to Huskies lineup on Friday

Paige Bueckers yell solo shot

The Huskies will have a huge boost to their lineup on Friday - Paige Bueckers is back.

Bueckers, who took home just about every award you could think of last season, will return to UConn's lineup on Friday when they take on St. John's at the XL Center.

Buckers underwent surgery after fracturing her tibia and tearing her meniscus on Dec. 5. Prior to the injury, she was averaging 20.0 points per game, connecting on an amazing 46.4 percent of shots from three-point land.

After her injury, the Huskies lost two of their next three games, but after several postponements due to COVID, they have now won 14 of their last 16 games.

With the NCAA tournament right around the corner, adding their best player, along with freshman phenom Azzi Fudd, could make for a potential dangerous championship run.