Is Paige Bueckers' return to the UConn lineup imminent? | UConn Pre-Game Show

In this UConn vs Xavier post game news conference, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma was not happy with team's effort, especially defensively, in the 1st quarter but the last 30 minutes was all Huskies in their 89-35 win. Auriemma was happy with the return of freshman Caroline Ducharme, who had missed the previous four games. He called her "just a good old-fashioned basketball player". Auriemma also provided an update on Paige Bueckers, saying she is still not ready to return till "she can trust it."