Is Paige Bueckers' return to the UConn lineup imminent? | UConn Pre-Game Show
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Paige BueckersAmerican basketball player
SNY's Maria Marino reports on the UConn Pre-Game Show that because of UConn's grueling schedule in the next week, star guard Paige Bueckers may not return to the lineup till the Big East tournament begins. The team's limited practice time may prevent her from being cleared to play till the conference tournament, with her doctors wanting to see how she responds to being back on the court full-time.