On Tuesday, electric car charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) announced some big news that -- on any ordinary day -- probably would have sent its stock price up lightning-quick. Instead, Blink stock got caught up in the tech stock rout and dropped more than 8%. Specifically, the news that the state of Vermont has awarded Blink a "Statewide Charging Grant Across Vermont," funding the installation of "11 new DC fast chargers across the state in the next two years."