Paige Bueckers becomes first Huskies player to score 30+ points in three straight games

UConn celebrates around Paige Bueckers after big win over No. 1 South Carolina

No. 2 UConn upset No. 1 South Carolina in overtime in what was arguably the game of the year, but Paige Bueckers stole the show.

The freshman guard was on fire for the Huskies down the stretch, scoring the final 13 points of the fourth quarter and OT for UConn en route to a 31-point performance.

Bueckers' final mark made it three straight 30+ point performances — the first time in UConn history for that achievement to happen.

She also added four rebounds, five assists, six steals and a block in 45 minutes of play.

After the game, Geno Auriemma gave Bueckers a huge compliment.

"It's been difficult in some games where we can help her be better," Auriemma said. ". ... I think the most impressive thing about Paige is she plays at the same pace the entire game. She goes at a pace that allows her to use her skill, and I think that's a great quality — that usually comes to you a little bit later, and she's got it at such a young age.

"I'm always surprised when she shoots and the ball doesn't go in. ... She's that player, she's that player that comes along that people talk about."

Bueckers has had big moments in the past, and she said there are multiple factors that go into her confident play.

"From God, from my teammates, from coaches, just knowing the work that I've put in gives me confidence. To know how hard I've worked for these moments. In close and tight games, I've really worked hard to sort of shine in those moments. ... When you have teammates that screen for you and pass the ball to you when you're open, they really leave you no choice but to be confident and hit those shots."