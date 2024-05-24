Paid up: Saints pay $11.4 million to state for Superdome renovations

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A two-day standoff over payment for ongoing Caesars Superdome renovations has ended.

A New Orleans Saints spokesperson confirmed that the club had paid $11.4 million to the state to help pay for the ongoing renovations that are set to be completed in summer 2024.

On Friday, May 24, in a post on the Saints team website, club President Dennis Lauscha said the team told the Superdome Commission that it would hold up construction payments “until they agreed to live up to the commitments they made to preserving our rights.”

On Wednesday, May 22, the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District (LSED) announced that the Saints had not paid the money, touching off a two-day firestorm.

Saints officials say they want a lease extension. Late last year, the Saints exercised an option to extend their lease at the Superdome through the 2030 season.

A Saints spokesperson said Friday that Lauscha and Rob Vosbein, LSED chairman had a “productive call.”

