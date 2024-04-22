'Paging Ryan Blaney' ... Can someone end Ford's season-long NASCAR losing streak?

When will Ford win a NASCAR race and who will be driving it?

KEN'S CALL: They'll have to wait a few more weeks beyond Dover and Kansas, but Ryan Blaney will win Darlington to end this season-opening skid. The Ford racing execs want it to happen yesterday.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: I think it's a little more dour than that. How about Iowa on June 16? Give me Brad Keselowski there, since he's the all-time leader in average finish.

THRU THE GEARS Michael Jordan celebrates NASCAR Talladega finish; Kyle Busch hates Cup cars; Pylon problems

Our guys think it'll be one of these two Fords that'll finally carry a winner to Victory Lane this season.

How long before an official "Save the Pylons" movement begins in NASCAR?

KEN'S CALL: A racetrack without the tall scoring pylon is like a ballpark without the inning-by-inning scoreboard. The pylon does nothing for the TV viewer and the TV viewer is the big target, but this seemed so simple: Just leave the pylons where they were. Or, now, put them back.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: It's just remarkable that this is a thing in 2024. Unquestionably one of the most entertaining and unforeseen subplots of an already wild season. But yeah, some traditions just don't need to be messed with. Leave 'em alone.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR: Ford needs a winner (Blaney?); pylons need a savior (Hamlin?)