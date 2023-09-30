Padres vs. White Sox Highlights

The Aces are in the Finals. Will the Liberty follow them?
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500 in a short time.
America needs all the help it can get following a debacle on Friday at the Ryder Cup.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Alvarez is giving up 4 inches in height and 3 inches in reach to Charlo in their bout for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday. But he's not concerned and convinced he'll come out on top.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
Through four games, Detroit has improved in one key area that allows the Lions to play to their strengths, and right now there aren't many teams in the conference clearly better than them.
Detroit hasn't won a division title since 1993, a streak that could end this season.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
J.J. Watt isn't mad about not winning NFL MVP for his best season.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Jason Fitz brings on Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab to settle their differences over Frank's latest NFL power rankings. Fitz and Frank go from 32 to 1 as they debate over the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and more. Later, the duo give their bold predictions for the upcoming slate of games on Sunday.
The Jets are standing by Zach Wilson at QB despite the criticism coming from a legendary former Jet. But could that change if Wilson and the offense continue to struggle?
Check out our full PPR rankings for fantasy Week 4!
Kate Madziuk delivers her picks for players she feels will disappoint in Week 4.
"Well, I'm definitely going to remember this game for the rest of my life. Thank you," a fan said while taking a video of the leashed reptile.
In one week, C.J. Stroud has won his first game and now received the NFL's Rookie of the Month honor.
We've got another intriguing collection of games on tap this week in college football.
There's a good NFC North showdown on Thursday night.
The Trail Blazers dealt Damian Lillard to the Bucks — not the Miami Heat — on Wednesday.