Padres vs. Giants Highlights
Padres bats outslug Giants behind 11-1 victory
"Whatever way you spin this, it's sad."
Kyrie Irving was fined back in December, too, after he avoided meeting with reporters, who he described as "pawns."
Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders talk for the final time ahead of their Saturday night showdown in Miami on DAZN
Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and AC Milan are reportedly refusing to decommit from the Super League and could face serious discipline.
(Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Hundreds of athletes, including U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin, participated in a test event at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, as organisers fine-tuned operations and COVID-19 countermeasures with under three months to go before the Tokyo Games. No spectators were present in the stadium, where the Games' opening and closing ceremonies will be held, as Tokyo remains under a state of emergency to tame a rise in coronavirus infections. Despite the state of emergency, organisers have operated more than 11 test events since last month with no reported coronavirus cases resulting from them.
All hell broke loose and punches were thrown when Jake Paul stole Floyd Mayweather's cap in Miami.
Luka Doncic said he wasn't himself with officials this season.
As far as boxing news conference stunts go, this was just the warm-up act.
LFA founder and CEO Ed Soares talks to Kevin Iole about his league's role in bringing top talent to professional MMA and how he continues to find elite fighters.
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Will the Nets' big three finally be ready to play together in the postseason?
BOSTON (AP) Jimmy Butler had 26 points and 11 assists to help the Miami Heat hold off the Boston Celtics 130-124 Sunday as the teams fight for position in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race. Duncan Robinson added 22 points and Bam Adebayo finished with 20 for Miami, which increased its lead over Boston to two games for sixth place in the standings. The Heat (37-31) now have the same record as fifth-place Atlanta, but the Hawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Star players rarely go out gracefully, but the future Hall of Famer's departure from Anaheim was especially uncomfortable.
Michelle Waterson is in positive spirits following her loss to Marina Rodriguez in the UFC on ESPN 24 main event.
Quail Hollow would always have held a special place in the Rory McIlroy story anyway, but now the North Carolina layout surely deserves a chapter all of its very own after this dramatic turnaround. At the course where he first broke his US duck 11 years ago, McIlroy returned for another emotional win that could well go on to hold as much resonance. With a 68 - and a huge fright on the 18th - McIlroy fended off a high quality and, at stages, tightly packed PGA Tour leaderboard to lift his first title in 19 months. He arrived here at 15th in the world - his lowest ranking since 2009 - and on the back of two missed cuts at the Players and the Masters. But he left that worrying mediocrity behind, with a 10-under total one-shot success over Mexican Abraham Ancer that hauls him back up into the world's top 10. And with the USPGA taking place next week at a course where he also has a back story - McIlroy won the same major by eight shots the last time it was held at Kiawah Island in 2012 - everything seems possible for the Northern Irishman again. Could a hat-trick of Quail Hollow crowns be followed by a third Wanamaker Trophy, as he finally ends his seven-year majorless run? For now, that question can wait as McIlroy celebrates his 28th professional win, yet his first as a dad. Cheered on all the way by a passionate crowd who cared not a jot about nationality, McIlroy plainly relished performing again in a rowdy arena. McIlroy hated playing in the sterile environs of the behind-closed-doors era.
Even if Medina Spirit is ultimately disqualified, it is unlikely that bets placed on the 2021 Kentucky Derby winning horse will be affected.
DK Metcalf races 100m at the USATF Golden Games, live on Peacock.
Steph knows what the NBA wants, but he knows he can't say anything.
NEW YORK (AP) The NBA fined New Orleans Pelicans executive David Griffin $50,000 on Sunday for publicly criticizing officiating over how star Zion Williamson is handled and making comments the league considered detrimental. The decision came two days after Griffin, the Pelicans' executive vice president of basketball operations, spoke out strongly about his concerns on the amount of contact NBA referees allow Williamson to endure. Griffin said the Pelicans have told league officials many times that they feared Williamson was being exposed to injury because of the way defenders are allowed to play against the 6-foot-7, 284-pound forward.