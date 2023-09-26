Padres vs. Giants Highlights
Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead two-run single, and Logan Webb pitched a complete game to propel the Giants to a 2-1 win over the Padres
Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead two-run single, and Logan Webb pitched a complete game to propel the Giants to a 2-1 win over the Padres
On Monday night, the Eagles' defense shined.
The Bengals picked up a desperately needed win while their offense continued to struggle with an ailing Joe Burrow.
Kerr plans to try out different lineups in the preseason and didn't rule out a starting role for Paul.
A calf strain sustained in training camp has hobbled Burrow through the first two weeks of the regular season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after making the postseason in Aaron Boone's first five seasons as manager.
This is not the first time Jones has been accused of dirty play.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
It's hard to identify what might slow down Miami, which is on a historic pace statistically through three games. But we'll do our best to figure out where to start.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
“There’s really no need for him to address the media," Ohtani's agent said of the two-way superstar, who hasn't spoken publicly since Aug. 9.
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
Fourball, foursomes and singles explained as the Ryder Cup nears.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The hit prompted Fields' teammate D.J. Moore to direct him away from the Bears' huddle toward the sideline and blue medical tent.
Patrick Mahomes doesn't understand why Jawaan Taylor continues to be penalized.
The Steelers had a long trip home from Las Vegas.