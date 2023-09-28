Padres vs. Giants Highlights
Garrett Coopper slugged a solo home run plus Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts each drove in two runs to lead the Padres' 5-2 win vs. the Giants
Stacked with talent and solid on paper, the 2023 Padres have a 1.3% chance of reaching the postseason.
The Mariners are going to need some help to make it to the playoffs.
Stat Nerd Thursday has arrived. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 4. The two also preview a juicy TNF matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.
Ronald Acuña Jr. was the first to reach the 30-60 club. He just created the 40-70 club.
The show that was supposed to be Lionel Messi’s became a showcase for one of Major League Soccer’s other hottest teams.
The longtime Guardians manager is expected to retire after this season.
Lionel Messi left last week's game early due to fatigue, and he didn't play on Wednesday night.
Antetokounmpo’s present and future loom over this deal, and apparently, Bucks ownership had no qualms about acquiring a player in Lillard who’s owed over $215 million over the next four years.
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain and give an insider's perspective on the latest news around the NFL. The trio start with the Los Angeles Chargers and Mike Williams, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Next, they discuss C.J. Stroud's breakout game and the future of the Houston Texans. Davante Adams has hinted that he'll potentially want out of Las Vegas if they continue losing, and Charles breaks down how it could happen. In other news, the Caleb Williams sweepstakes are on, and the hosts discuss whether or not Williams would actually go back to school another year. The Chicago Bears appear to be the odds-on favorite through three weeks. Later, Jason, Jori and Charles pull back the curtain on the latest stories around the NFL and how they're being handled in NFL front offices. The rumor that owners were upset about the Miami Dolphins running up the score last weekend was just that: a rumor, but on the other side of the field, the Denver Broncos are changing their mentality in the locker room after the historic loss. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stayed consistent in his belief in Zach Wilson, but Charles is worried this could become a repeat of last season, when the defense began to turn on leadership for not holding Wilson accountable.
The No. 1-overall pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to him starting against the Vikings.
Mikey Williams was arrested in April after an alleged shooting at his San Diego home.
Aaron Rodgers is gone, but Jordan Love is keeping the Packers relevant.
Brian Harman dominated the British Open earlier this year in what was just his third career win in more than 300 starts on the PGA Tour.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Phillies secured the NL's top wild card Tuesday, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins and Brewers in the 2023 playoffs.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Austin Ekeler's rehab is going well, but he doesn't want to rush himself back from a Week 1 ankle sprain.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.