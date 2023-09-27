Padres vs. Giants Highlights

Stacked with talent and solid on paper, the 2023 Padres have a 1.3% chance of reaching the postseason.
The Phillies secured the NL's top wild card Tuesday, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins and Brewers in the 2023 playoffs.
On this week's 'Ekeler's Edge' the L.A. Chargers RB provides an update on his injury and does a deep film study with Matt Harmon on the Miami Dolphins historic 70-point performance.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
If Ryan Day wants to prove Lou Holtz wrong, that can only be done on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
College football continues to deliver massive television ratings, and Deion Sanders and Colorado have played a major role.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Cardinals are coming off a monumental upset of the Dallas Cowboys with San Francisco looming.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
On Monday night, the Eagles' defense shined.
The Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after making the postseason in Aaron Boone's first five seasons as manager.
A calf strain sustained in training camp has hobbled Burrow through the first two weeks of the regular season.
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The hit prompted Fields' teammate D.J. Moore to direct him away from the Bears' huddle toward the sideline and blue medical tent.
U.S. captain Zach Johnson didn't call Bryson DeChambeau about a selection, and that stings a bit.