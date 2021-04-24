Padres vs. Dodgers Highlights

Reuters

BetRivers announced that no event this weekend has attracted more bets or handle at the sportsbook than UFC 261. Zhang Weili (21-1), the UFC's first Chinese-born champ, puts her strawweight belt on the line against former titleholder Rose Namajunas (10-4). Weili is a -200 favorite at DraftKings, where she has been backed by 67 percent of the money and 62 percent of the bets.