Padres vs. Dodgers Highlights

Mayfair remains the only golfer to beat Tiger Woods in a playoff.
Jon Anik says the UFC would be a different place – for worse – if Joe Rogan wasn't around.
As good as Zhang is, though, Namajunas believes in herself so completely that she feels she has numerous advantages over the champion.
Amateur golfer Tony Romo is playing with the pros at the Veritex Bank Championship.
BetRivers announced that no event this weekend has attracted more bets or handle at the sportsbook than UFC 261. Zhang Weili (21-1), the UFC's first Chinese-born champ, puts her strawweight belt on the line against former titleholder Rose Namajunas (10-4). Weili is a -200 favorite at DraftKings, where she has been backed by 67 percent of the money and 62 percent of the bets.
Usman, who has won 17 fights in a row and 13 in a row in the UFC, is fighting to take any excuses from Masvidal.
Only a team as offensively challenged could drive Curry to shoot this much. The game has never demanded more from Curry and we are the winners as a result.
Alex Smith wasn't happy with how Washington handled his improbable return.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook had another triple-double in his return to Oklahoma City, and the Washington Wizards beat the Thunder 129-109 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Westbrook finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists - his fourth straight triple-double and his 14th in 16 games. When he visited as a Houston Rocket last season, the Oklahoma City crowd cheered him loudly before and after the game.
MMA veteran Pearl Gonzalez has signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.
This may shock you, but Jon Jones and the UFC are feuding.
The NBA released dates and times for 2021 NBA free agency. What better time to take a look ahead at what should be another wild offseason in a league that has been dominated by player movement in recent years.
Premier League Chief Excutive Richard Masters had approached executives from Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City on Wednesday asking them to relinquish their positions on working groups, Sky Sports said. Tottenham Hotspur are not represented on any of the Premier League's key committees.
Watch video highlights of Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal making weight for their UFC 261 title rematch.
According to Dana White, Marvin Vettori is the front-runner to challenge UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.
Underdogs cashed in three of the four main card fights at 2021 PFL 1, but the defeated aren't out of it yet.
The collision between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix could affect Mercedes' plans for developing their Formula One car this season, according to team boss Toto Wolff. The high-speed crash at Italy's Imola circuit wrecked both Bottas's Mercedes and Russell's Williams, though both drivers were not injured. "The whole situation is absolutely not amusing for us, to be honest," Wolff told reporters.
Jones stands apart from the other four QBs destined for Round 1 in a big way — he's not a scrambler. Can he succeed in a league that has put so much more emphasis on that?
MMA Junkie fight analyst Dan Tom takes a closer look at the UFC 261 title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Andrade.
Check out our staff members' picks for the UFC 261 main card in Jacksonville, Fla.