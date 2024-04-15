Padres vs. Dodgers Highlights
Manny Machado and the Padres take on Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers on April 14, 2024
Ohtani tied Hideki Matsui for the most MLB homers ever hit by a Japanese player.
Mizuhara is accused of stealing $16 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers star.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the latest report filed by the IRS regarding the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal with his former interpreter, the debut of Jackson Holliday and give their good, bad and Uggla from this week.
A lot went down before Ippei Mizuhara was charged.
Ohtani has been interviewed by the feds as part of the investigation, per the New York Times.
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.
Ohtani hit a homer off a lefty-killer who hadn't allowed a long ball to a lefty in three seasons.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
The success of Ohtani's throwing program could see him play in the field this season.
Shohei Ohtani broke his silence on the gambling scandal surrounding his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, on Monday.
Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers took on Manny Machado, Yu Darvish and the Padres in MLB's first regular-season game in South Korea.
The Dodgers apparently didn't love Mizuhara's influence on Ohtani before the scandal.
After days of speculation and questions, one thing players and agents seem to agree on is that they don't believe Ohtani is a gambling man.
Cronenworth recorded his first four-hit game since July 2021.
The Dodgers already had a full rotation on their injured list.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
