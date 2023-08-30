Padres vs. Cardinals Highlights
Willson Contreras crushed two home runs and Tommy Edman laced a walk-off single to give the Cardinals a 6-5 win over the Padres
Willson Contreras crushed two home runs and Tommy Edman laced a walk-off single to give the Cardinals a 6-5 win over the Padres
Alex Cobb was so close on Tuesday night.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series with the most important fantasy position: the running backs!
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his Shuffle Up series with the tight ends for draft season.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus highlights some intriguing ADP movement now that preseason has come to an end.
In the final preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald preaches perspective with C.J. Stroud and his fellow rookies, and wonders if Gang Green might be more threatening than actual gangrene this season.
Here's how to watch this week's college football games, including Thursday's Big Ten kickoff.
"If I would have known this, I would have played him sooner."
Damar Hamlin's journey back hit another milestone.
Andy Behrens reveals six names with the potential to decide fantasy championships this season.
Sean Payton has traded for another Saints player.
The Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are all within one game in the AL West standings.
“I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?"
The match saw both players protest with the chair umpire as Gauff and Laura Siegemund took issue with the pace of each other's play.
"They're so used to going straight to their phones instead of having some fun with some guys in the locker room. It's different. It's kind of sad," Kelly Stafford said.
"I'm not guessing he's gonna have his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game."
Luis Rubiales was already suspended for at least 90 days by FIFA after the incident at the Women's World Cup earlier this month.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
We'll pick the key stories and break them down. We'll find the best highlights and put them in one place.
After a thrilling game and a funny announcer jinx, California has its first LLWS championship title since 2011.