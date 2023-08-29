Padres vs. Cardinals Highlights

Altuve's cycle is the ninth in Houston Astros history.
The match saw both players protest with the chair umpire as Gauff and Laura Siegemund took issue with the pace of each other's play.
The race for the No. 1 seed is red hot as the WNBA season approaches its conclusion.
Can Georgia win another national championship, or will another team emerge to stop the Bulldogs' three-peat?
"They're so used to going straight to their phones instead of having some fun with some guys in the locker room. It's different. It's kind of sad," Kelly Stafford said.
"I'm not guessing he's gonna have his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game."
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the players he wishes he could draft on all of his 2023 teams.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
It's 'Cram Week' on the pod as we get you ready for all your drafts this week and over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to put a bow on the preseason and determine which guys they've changed their mind on since the start of the month.
Viktor Hovland cruised to a five-shot win to take home the FedExCup on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.
Viktor Hovland continued his scorching run through golf with a sterling victory at East Lake.
After a thrilling game and a funny announcer jinx, California has its first LLWS championship title since 2011.
Preece was able to climb from his car before he laid down on a stretcher.
Chase Silseth was released from a local hospital Saturday night and rejoined the team Sunday.
The most hyped pitching prospect in years received a rude welcome in Double-A.
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
A late penalty kick from Bruno Fernandes sealed the win for United.