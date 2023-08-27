Padres vs. Brewers Highlights

Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
Preece was able to climb from his car before he laid down on a stretcher.
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
Will Grier played the whole game under center for the Cowboys.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Biles once again landed a move that no other female gymnast bothers attempting.
Lyles became the first man since Usain Bolt to win the 100m and 200m at the same world championship meet.
Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso said the kiss from Luis Rubiales was not consensual.
These six players have varying degrees of questions but also offer major fantasy upside. Our analysts explore their wide range of outcomes.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
"I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished."
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Shannon Sharpe, who left FS1's "Undisputed" in June, is making the move to ESPN.