Padres vs. Astros Highlights
Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker's run-scoring doubles fueled a decisive five-run fifth inning in the Astros' 7-5 comeback win
“I just wanted to make the moment special for him.”
The Longhorns dealt Alabama a historic loss, proving that Texas is once again a national contender. Yeah, they're back alright.
Sean Strickland entered the championship bout as a massive +450 underdog.
Two teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 already have a loss.
There are better ways to celebrate your first UFC win.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
Alabama can attest: Texas is, most definitely, back.
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Here's how to watch the Nebraska vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
"I just want to show NBA scouts how impactful I can be on the court, on or off the ball," Sarr told Yahoo Sports. "I think my versatility separates me from other bigs in this draft with my rim protection, high motor and shot creation."
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.