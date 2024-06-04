Padres’ Tucupita Marcano investigated by MLB over allegations of gambling violations, could face lifetime ban

SAN DIEGO — Major League Baseball is investigating San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano to determine whether he violated its gambling policy, which could lead to a lifetime ban, a source said.

The MLB source with knowledge of the situation confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that Marcano, 24, of Venezuela, who played last season for the Pittsburgh Pirates, was the subject of a gambling probe. The newspaper reported that the league was probing whether Marcano bet on games last season when he was with the Pirates.

NBC News has not independently confirmed that the probe is related to alleged bets last season.

The MLB gambling policy says players who bet on any baseball game “in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform” will be permanently ineligible to play.

Rimas Sports, the agency that represents Marcano, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday. Through a representative, Marcano declined to comment to The Wall Street Journal.

The Major League Baseball Players Association, which represents athletes in labor negotiations and other matters, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A phone call seeking comment to MLB’s communications line was not immediately returned Monday evening.

“We are aware of an active investigation by Major League Baseball regarding a matter that occurred when the player in question was a member of another organization and not affiliated with the San Diego Padres," the team said in a statement, adding that it would have no further comment until the investigation is complete.

In their own statement, the Pirates said: "We are aware of the matter that’s under investigation and are fully cooperating. We will refrain from further comment at this time.”

The Padres first signed Marcano as an international prospect in 2016. He eventually played for the team in 2021, only to be traded to Pittsburgh, where he played in 2022 and 2023.

According to NBC San Diego, he was in top form with the Pirates last season until he tore a knee ligament. He was let go and picked up by the Padres as he continued to recover from surgery. He has not played this season.

