Padres' Tommy Pham sues San Diego strip club where he was stabbed, claims 'catastrophic' injuries

A month after being reportedly stabbed at a San Diego strip club, Tommy Pham is suing the venue where it took place.

The San Diego Padres outfielder filed a lawsuit against Pacers Showgirls International in San Diego Superior Court on Tuesday, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. In the suit, Pham reportedly alleges that the club’s private security “escalated the risk” for Pham by confronting and antagonizing the participants of a fight.

Pham also reportedly alleges that employees of the club did not contact law enforcement in response to the incident. Pham claimed to be “trapped” inside the club as the fight broke out, and was later stabbed “without any provocation” by an unknown attacker as he approached the valet stand to get his car.

Warning, the video below contains graphic content.

The stabbing, which reportedly occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, was originally reported to have occurred when Pham asked people arguing outside the club to get away from his car.

Tommy Pham claims stabbing left him with ‘catastrophic’ injuries

When Pham’s stabbing was initially reported, the Padres claimed their outfielder sustained a non-life-threatening slash wound to his lower back, and that he was in good condition and expected to make a full recovery.

Pham’s lawsuit paints a different story.

The suit reportedly claims that Pham’s stabbing has left him with “catastrophic injuries, which have and will continue to cause him significant economic damage, including but not limited to his earning capacity as an elite professional baseball player.”

Tommy Pham's stabbing has resulted in legal action. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Padres will certainly hope that claim is only an exaggeration as Pham seeks compensation from the club. San Diego acquired Pham last offseason via trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, sending back since-waived outfielder Hunter Renfroe and prospect Xavier Edwards, who is currently ranked as the No. 66 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline.

In his first season on a Padres team trying to break through in the NL West, Pham hit .211/.312/.312 while dealing with a hand injury.

