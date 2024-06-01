Padres get timely offense, powerful pitching to upset No. 2 Madison at Class B state baseball

May 31—SIOUX FALLS — Strong pitching and timely offense powered Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney to a 2-1 win over No. 2 Madison/Chester on Friday night in the Class B state high school baseball quarterfinal round at Augustana's Ronken Field.

MVPCS (8-6), which is seeded seventh for the state tournament, has won four games in a row and will face No. 3 Howard in the Class B state semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, with the championship game to follow against either Parkston/Ethan/Tripp or Dell Rapids.

The Padres had only two hits but benefited from four Bulldogs errors and held on in the seventh inning for the program's first state tournament victory.

Tyson Wentland was sharp for the Padres on the mound, throwing 6 1/3 innings and allowing three hits, an unearned run and striking out four on 100 pitches. Isaiah Olson picked up the save in relief, collecting the final two outs, including a strikeout looking to end the game.

Wentland singled in the second inning to get on base and then moved to second on an error. He was replaced by courtesy runner M Vandenhoek, who moved up to third base on a passed ball and then scored on a groundout from Tyce Feistner for a 1-0 lead.

That edge held up until the sixth inning, when Isaiah Olson reached on an error and stole second and then moved up on a bunt single from Cain Tobin. Tobin then swiped second base and then a failed squeeze play attempt at the plate allowed Madison to retire Olson at the plate and Tobin moved up to third base. After Brady Fox walked, Tobin scored from third on a wild pitch to go up 2-0. The Padres had runners third base in the sixth and seventh innings but did not add to the lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Bulldogs were able to scratch across a run when Ben Brooks scored on an error as MVPCS attempted to turn a double play but recorded its second out. Olson then struck out the Bulldogs for the third out and the win.

Madison/Chester (14-9) started with Brooks on the mound, who threw two innings and was pulled at the 30-pitch mark after allowing a hit and an unearned run. J.D. Prorok threw the final five innings, allowing one hit, one run and striking out 10 but allowing five walks and took the loss.

Wentland and Tobin had the lone hits for MVPCS, while Olson walked twice and Feistner had MVPCS' lone RBI.

Class B state tournament

May 31-June 1 at Ronken Field, Sioux Falls

Quarterfinals — Friday, May 31

Dell Rapids 8, Rapid City Christian 0

Howard 4, Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake 1

Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 2, Madison/Chester 1

Parkston/Ethan/Tripp 12, Bon Homme/Avon 3

Semifinals — Saturday, June 1

No. 5 Parkston (12-4) vs. No. 1 Dell Rapids (26-2), noon.

No. 3 Howard (10-1) vs. No. 7 Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney (8-6), 2:30 p.m.

Championship — Saturday, June 1

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.