Padres sign veteran infielder Donovan Solano to minor league deal

FILE - Minnesota Twins third baseman Donovan Solano throws in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Oct. 1, 2023, in Denver. Solano has signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres in an announcement Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Infielder Donovan Solano signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres.

The deal was announced Monday before the Padres’ game with the Milwaukee Brewers. The 36-year-old Solano will report to the Padres’ extended spring camp in Arizona.

Solano batted .282 with a .369 on-base percentage, five homers and 38 RBIs in 134 games for the Minnesota Twins last season while playing first base, second and third.

He has a career batting average of .279 with a .334 on-base percentage, 32 homers and 244 RBIs in 820 regular-season games with the Miami Marlins (2012-15), New York Yankees (2016), San Francisco Giants (2019-21), Cincinnati Reds (2022) and Twins.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb