Padres set a team record as they bludgeon the KC Royals bullpen in an 11-8 win

What do you want first, Royals fans, the good news or the bad news?

Let’s get the negative out of the way. The Royals’ bullpen struggled again Friday night, failing to protect an eighth-inning lead in an 11-8 loss to the Padres at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals relievers entered Friday with the worst ERA in the American League (5.23) and that number ballooned.

San Diego opened the eighth with seven consecutive singles. The first three came against John Schreiber to load the bases. Manager Matt Quatraro called on closer James McArthur, who yielded four more hits without getting an out as the Padres turned a one-run deficit in to a 7-3 lead.

Stunningly, things got worse.

Will Klein took over for McArthur and gave up four hits, including a double, and two runs before getting out of the frame.

The damage in the top of the eighth inning: 14 plate appearances, 10 singles, a double and nine runs scored. The Padres set a franchise record with 11 hits in an inning.

The double-digit hits allowed by the Royals tied a team record that was set on April 11, 1997, against the Yankees.

For Royals fans, “Keep The Line Moving” is fun when their team is doing it. Not so much when it’s the opposition.

Oh, right, the good news. Despite the loss, the Royals finished May with a 17-11 record, the same mark they had in April. It’s the first time since 2015 that the Royals have won 17 or more games in consecutive months.

So while the Royals lost five of their last six, they still have a 35-24 record and are in second place in the AL Central. But clearly, things haven’t been great lately, especially with the bullpen.

Another Witt web gem

San Diego scored the game’s first two runs in the sixth inning and had runners on the corners.

Padres cleanup hitter Jake Cronenworth lofted a fly into shallow left field and Witt dashed over from his position to make the catch.

Fernando Tatis Jr. tagged on the play and tried to score, but Witt whirled and threw home to nab Tatis for an inning-ending 6-2 double play

Royals keep battling

Nelson Velázquez opened the bottom of the ninth inning with a 425-foot home run, and Maikel Garcia and Witt added two-out RBI singles as the Royals scored the game’s final three runs. They had the bases loaded and San Diego was forced to bring on closer Robert Suárez to close out the game despite entering the ninth with an eight-run lead.

Freddy Fermin greeted Suárez with a two-run single to make it 11-8 and Velázquez followed with a deep drive to left field for the game’s final out. It was a 385-foot flyout that would have been out in 21 ballparks, according to Baseball Savant.

Injury report

Royals manager Matt Quatraro gave an update on pitcher Brady Singer, who was scratched from his start Thursday at Minnesota because of an illness.

“He’s feeling a lot better,” Quatraro said before Friday’s game. “I mean, he came back this morning. He spent an extra night in Minnesota, came back this morning, saw the doctor. We feel like he’s on the mend. He’s gonna be out here today playing catch, try to get some activity and see how he feels.”

The Royals haven’t announced a starter for Sunday’s game against the Padres.

Quatraro said second baseman Michael Massey, who was injured on May 24, has had “a couple of injections to try and speed the process.” Quatraro hopes to know more on Massey’s return in the next day or two.

Massey, who is dealing with a low back ligament sprain, is on the 10-day injured list.

What’s next: The Royals will face the Padres two more times. Alec Marsh will be on the mound on Saturday, with first pitch at 3:10 p.m.