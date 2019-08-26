Padres pull off the troll job of the season with Red Sox in town

The San Diego Padres probably knew they were in for a Petco Park packed with Boston fans when the Red Sox came to town. They made sure to be prepared.

In the middle of the eighth inning of Sunday’s game, the team began a “Padres Karaoke” singalong of “Sweet Caroline,” the Neil Diamond classic heard at every game at Fenway Park.

The Padres went so far as to show opposing fans singing on the big screen. Many fans, and some reporters, quickly concluded that the Padres were almost ceding ground to their visitors.

The Padres aren't even trying to pretend like they have a home crowd. The karaoke song in the middle of the eighth is Sweet Caroline. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 25, 2019

And then, check out what happens just as the “Sweet Caroline” chorus was supposed to come in at the 0:28 mark:

SO GOOD, SO GOOD, SO GOOD! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RatAEIaWlL — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 25, 2019

Now, that is a Rickrolling.

The Padres backed up their trolling as well, as the team registered a 3-1 win thanks to a Manny Machado home run in the first inning and a strong performance from starter Joey Lucchesi and the bullpen.

SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 5: A general view of Petco Park during the third inning of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park May 5, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

