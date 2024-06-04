Padres have recently shown ‘strong interest' in Garrett Crochet: Report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Padres GM A.J. Preller appears interested in taking another big swing in a trade with the White Sox, again, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal reports the Padres have recently shown "strong interest" in trading for Garrett Crochet.

Remember, Preller and first-year White Sox GM Chris Getz shook hands at the beginning of the season for a trade that sent Dylan Cease to San Diego. In return, the Padres coughed up pitching prospects Drew Thorpe and Jairo Iriarte, who were the No. 5 and No. 8 prospects in the Padres' systems.

In addition, the White Sox received 29-year-old reliever Steven Wilson and 19-year-old outfielder Samuel Zavala, the latter of whom was the No. 7 prospect in the Padres' system.

The Padres' interest in starting pitching stems from Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove's recent injuries, which have landed both on the injured list. Darvish, 37, is on the shelf with a groin injury that could keep him out most of the month. Musgrove, 31, was sidelined by elbow inflammation last month and could be out until July.

With the Padres standing in second place in the highly competitive NL West division, Preller presumably wants to take advantage of the team's current competitive window.

Crochet, 25, is off to a strong start in his first year as a true starter. He's holding onto a 3.49 ERA (49th in MLB), 0.93 WHIP (4th in MLB) and a 5-5 pitching record. His 93 strikeouts this season equate to the second-most in the league. He's walked just 15 batters this season, too.

Crochet's fastball is one of the most elite in the game, keeping opposing batters to a .150 batting average this season. He uses his fastball, which averages 96.8 miles per hour, just over 50% of his pitches. He compliments that fastball 24.2% of the time with a cutter. He uses his slider and changeup in certain situations, both below 15% of his throws.

Crochet is a highly-coveted asset this trade deadline for a few reasons. His ceiling and young age point to a positive career trajectory, considering this is his first full season as a starter. His contract situation is the kicker of the trade, as his situation is extremely team-friendly.

He's making $800,000 this season while being under club control for another two seasons. His on-field value paired with his friendly contract situation could yield the South Side a strong return in a hypothetical trade.

But that's where Preller runs into trouble, according to Rosenthal.

After trading for Cease and Luis Arraez from the Marlins, giving up eight prospects combined from both trades, the Padres are thin of players in the farm. Of those four players, half of them are position players, which is precisely what the White Sox are looking for, too.

"For the White Sox to trade Crochet, according to a person familiar with that team’s thinking, they likely would require at least one position player prospect with significant upside. San Diego still has two in catcher Ethan Salas and shortstop Leodalis De Vries, but the Padres are reluctant to discuss either player unless they receive established star talent in return."

Maybe the White Sox can satiate the Padres' needs in that version of a trade, as ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday the team is willing to unload virtually anyone and everyone at the trade deadline.

Given Preller's fearless trade style and the White Sox's willingness to sell at the trade deadline, it's possible the two sides can get a trade done. However, Rosenthal noted a trade isn't considered imminent at this time.

There's still plenty of time to make phone calls now until MLB's trade deadline date on July 30.

