Padres rally in 9th vs Brews stalls, 9-game win streak ends

  Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  San Diego Padres' Blake Snell pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    San Diego Padres' Blake Snell pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain (6) laughs with Jackie Bradley Jr. and Avisail Garcia (24) after a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain (6) laughs with Jackie Bradley Jr. and Avisail Garcia (24) after a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  Milwaukee Brewers' Angel Perdomo reacts after being taken out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Angel Perdomo reacts after being taken out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura (18) slides safely into second base past the tag of San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. Hiura advanced on a wild pitch. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
ANDREW WAGNER
·4 min read
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers closer Josh Hader stopped San Diego’s rally in the ninth inning and the Padres’ nine-game winning streak ended Monday night with a 5-3 loss to Milwaukee.

Fresh off sweeping a nine-game homestand, the Padres trailed 5-0 going into the ninth.

Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer off Angel Perdomo in the ninth. Hader relieved with a runner on first and no outs, and gave up Eric Hosmer’s RBI double with one out and then a walk.

Hader settled down to retire Austin Nola on a popup and Ha-Seong Kim on a lineout for his 11th save of the season.

“I was proud of the way we kept battling,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “I thought our at-bats against Hader were about as good as we could have.”

Brandon Woodruff (3-2) gave up three hits over seven innings against a Padres team that had won 12 of 13. He struck out eight and walked none.

“That’s a championship level, playoff caliber pitcher out there,” Tingler said. “We knew it was going to be a tough challenge tonight with him on the mound. We just weren’t able to square up enough heaters tonight and he got stronger as he went. ”

Woodruff hasn’t allowed a run in three of his nine starts this season.

“They’re the hottest team in baseball, best record and everything, they’ve got a lot of big names in that lineup,” Woodruff said. “The thing is you really have to make some pitches and mix it up. You can’t get too predictable. They’re tough. Try to make my pitches and go from there.”

Manny Pina hit a two-run homer in the second off Blake Snell (1-1).

Avisail Garcia led off the fourth with a homer and Kolten Wong’s two-out, two-run single later in the inning finished Snell.

“I thought his fastball and his secondary pitches were good,” Tingler said. “He was missing down and he wasn’t able to get it back in the zone.”

Snell allowed a season-high five earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven.

HIURA RETURNS

Keston Hiura went 1 for 3 with a walk and scored a run as he returned to the Milwaukee lineup for the first time since being sent to Triple-A Nashville this month after batting .152 with a home run and five RBIs. In nine games for Nashville, Hiura hit .438 with six doubles and three home runs.

“Obviously, that first month wasn’t an ideal situation for me,” Hiura said. “It was more trying to clear my head, get things right. I knew things weren’t far off.”

EXPANDED ROTATION

Dinelson Lamet will return from the bullpen to start Friday when the Padres face the Astros in Houston. Tingler is turning to a six-man rotation with his team playing 20 straight games without a day off.

“It’s good for everybody,” Tingler said. “Look, things can change quickly, but as of right now, I like the idea of everybody getting an extra day of rest in between their starts.”

Lamet made three starts and worked out of the bullpen twice in an effort to ease him back to form following a strained elbow ligament last September.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: 3B Manny Machado (shoulder tightness) was showing signs of improvement but was held out of the starting lineup for a fourth straight game Monday. ... OF Trent Grisham, who hasn’t played since hitting a home run Friday night, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bruised heel.

“We just think it’s best, long-term right now, that we let that heal up,” Tingler said. “We just want to make sure he’s not pounding the ground with it.”

Brewers: RHP Eric Yardley (right shoulder) returned to Milwaukee after working two scoreless innings over the weekend while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville and is expected to be reinstated from the injured list later this week, manager Craig Counsell said. Yardley, who posted a 1.54 ERA in 24 appearances last season, had allowed seven runs over 11 innings in 10 outings before the injury. ... OF Christian Yelich, who hit his first home run of the season Sunday, was out of the lineup Monday for a planned day off as he is eased back into action after missing more than a month with back soreness.

UP NEXT

The series continues Tuesday night with Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (2-3, 1.79 ERA) facing Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (4-4, 2.47). Burnes struck out 10 over six scoreless innings against San Diego on April 20, one day after Musgrove struck out 13 Milwaukee batters over seven innings of a 3-1 loss.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

