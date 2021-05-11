Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on injured list with COVID-19

The San Diego Padres have placed shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. on the injured list after he contracted COVID-19.

The team announced the roster move Tuesday afternoon shortly before manager Jayce Tingler confirmed to reporters that Tatis had tested positive. The Padres also placed outfielders Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the injured list due to contact tracing.

The Padres did not provide a timetable for the players' return. They plan to announce corresponding roster moves prior to Tuesday night's game against the Colorado Rockies.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is feeling well and asymptomatic according to manager Jayce Tingler. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Tingler: Tatis is asymptomatic

Tingler told reporters that Tatis was "crushed" about the diagnosis, but is asymptomatic and feeling well. He FaceTimed with Tatis after his positive test.

The Padres are off to a 19-16 start, two games behind the NL-West leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Beyond the obvious health concerns for Tatis, losing their star player for an extended period is a significant blow for the Padres.

Tatis, who finished fourth in MVP voting and earned a Silver Slugger award after last year's breakout campaign, is slashing .240/.315/.552 with nine home runs, 14 RBI and seven stolen bases in 26 games. Infielder Ha-Seong Kim will likely fill the void at shortstop in his absence. Kim replaced Tatis in the lineup when Tatis missed 10 games with a shoulder injury earlier this season.

