Padres pitcher and Seattle native Blake Snell to raise 12th Man Flag

Thanksgiving may be synonymous with football, but for a moment there will be some love given to baseball. For the Seattle Seahawks’ Thursday Night Football showdown, San Diego Padres star pitcher – and Seattle native – Blake Snell will be raising the iconic 12th Man Flag in the south end zone.

Seattle native. 2x Cy Young Award winner. Dawg. Blake Snell is tonight's 12 Flag Raiser! pic.twitter.com/oXJGGW99fY — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2023

Blake Snell, the former Shorewood High School Stormray, is coming off his second Cy Young caliber season. In 2023, Snell was a rare bright spot for the disappointing Padres. Snell helped guide San Diego to a 14-9 record in his starts and had an MLB-best 2.25 ERA. He has now won a Cy Young in both the American League and the National League.

Of course, Snell’s presense will surely have fans wondering about the team who plays just south of Lumen Field. Snell is currently a free agent, and while the Mariners aren’t thought to be in the market for starting pitching depth, bringing him home to Seattle would go a long way to repairing the damaged goodwill between the organization and its beleaguered fans.

Should Snell be announced as a surprise signing before the game, it would most assuredly warrant quite the roar from the 12th Man.

A man can dream, can’t he?

