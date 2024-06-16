Padres of the past take the field with Marines in annual Padres alumni softball game at MCRD

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Out at MCRD, former San Diego Padres taking the field with Marines for the 9th Annual Padres Alumni Softball Game. The likes of legends including Hall of Fame pitcher Trevor Hoffman, Randy Jones, Mark Loretta, and more teaming up with our nation’s service members.

“It’s always well worth it, I mean their sacrifices and not only the troops themselves but the families, the wives, and the kids and what they go through. Anytime we can give back to them, I wanna do it,” Former Padres pitcher and Cy Young Award winner Randy Jones reflecting.

The day hitting close to home for some. Trevor Hoffman saying, “My father was a Marine in World War II and my father in law a Marine in the Vietnam War.. so I’m very proud of their service and the men that they are.”

GySgt. Paul Inoa adding, “To see these guys that we grew up watching is pretty phenomenal you know. Community engagement, being able to share the same field with them. You know, a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

When asking Trevor Hoffman if he’s going to throw his full heat on the mound, Hoffman laughingly saying, “I’m gonna let some other people lob that Eephus pitch in there.”

