Padres OF Jorge Mateo helps HR over the wall with some shaky glove work

This is how not to earn more playing time.

With a runner on second base, San Diego Padres outfielder Jorge Mateo faced a chance to pick up the second out of the second inning on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants.

Giants first baseman Darin Ruf hit a deep fly ball off Blake Snell that carried to the center field warning track. Mateo got a jump on the ball and ran to meet it at the wall, where it looked destined to be a long, loud out.

But this happened instead:

Would ball have left park without Mateo's help?

Mateo did everything right — except catch the ball. He caught up to the ball and timed his jump perfectly. But instead of landing in the pocket of Mateo's glove for an out, the ball bounced off and ricocheted over the Petco Park wall. What looked at worst like an RBI double without Mateo's assistance was instead a two-run home run.

All Snell could do was stare haplessly into the outfield.

Mateo, a 26-year-old former top prospect with 28 MLB plate appearances prior to this season, is looking to earn his way into the Padres rotation. This is not going to help his cause.

Oh, no.

