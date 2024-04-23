Padres meet the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (13-12, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-18, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (2-1, 3.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -167, Rockies +140; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

Colorado is 5-18 overall and 3-7 at home. The Rockies have a 2-13 record in games when they have given up a home run.

San Diego has a 13-12 record overall and a 7-4 record on the road. Padres hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has two home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .314 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 11-for-40 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with six home runs while slugging .495. Jackson Merrill is 14-for-40 with a double, a triple and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .226 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Padres: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (neck), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.