Padres' Machado, Tatis and Myers usher fans to safety after shots occur

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eduardo Razo
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Machado, Tatis and Myers use dugout to keep fans safe following shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Saturday's game between the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals turned into a scary situation for fans in attendance. Shots were heard outside the stadium, leading to mayhem as everyone ran for safety. 

Padres' third baseman and former Oriole Manny Machado, outfielder Wil Myers, and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. played a role in aiding those to safety. The three players opened the gate and helped usher fans into the dugout.

The Nationals did their best to restore calm to fans who remained inside the stadium by informing them that the incident occurred outside Nationals Park. 

Despite the shooting not happening on the inside, the Padres players reacted quickly to a situation that kept some at the stadium safe during an incident that had many panicking for a way out. 

 

Recommended Stories

  • Nationals-Padres game suspended after four wounded in shooting outside Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

    A shooting outside Washington's Nationals Park on Saturday night resulted in the suspension of play between the Nats and San Diego Padres.

  • At Least 4 Wounded In Shooting Outside Nationals Park; Padres-Nationals Game Suspended Until Sunday

    Saturday night’s baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals was cut off in the bottom of the sixth inning, after shots were fired outside Nationals Park. Washington D.C.’s Police Department confirmed that at least four people were wounded in the shooting, which took place outside of the third base gate. “This […]

  • Twins vs. Tigers Highlights

    Cabrera, Schoop help Tigers edge Twins in 8, 5-4

  • Cronenworth hits for cycle, Padres rout Nationals 24-8

    Jake Cronenworth hit for his first career cycle, Wil Myers had a grand slam and a two-run shot and the San Diego Padres set a franchise record for runs in a 24-8 blowout of the Washington Nationals on Friday night. The Padres, who finished the first half by losing two of three to the Rockies, had 22 hits against seven pitchers. San Diego scored in every inning except the seventh as the Nationals allowed the most runs since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005 and tied for the most in D.C. history.

  • Nationals Park shooting: Washington Nationals-Padres game suspended

    The San Diego Padres-Washington Nationals baseball game was suspended following a shooting outside Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., which saw players and fans running for cover as gunshots rang out on Saturday.Details: Per a Metropolitan Police Department statement, two people were shot outside the venue and two "additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • LEADING OFF: Scherzer vs Padres again, Bassitt's streak

    Washington ace Max Scherzer gets another look at Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres when the Nationals close out a weekend series against San Diego. Scherzer was hit hard by the Padres on July 8, giving up a grand slam to reliever Daniel Camarena during Washington's 9-8 loss. Scherzer (7-4, 2.66 ERA) had been pitching well before that no-decision, going 6-2 with a 1.68 ERA in his previous 11 outings.

  • Muncy hits 2 HRs, Buehler wins 10th as Dodgers beat Rockies

    Max Muncy had two home runs and four hits, Mookie Betts had a homer among his four extra-base hits before leaving with a hip problem, and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their fourth straight, beating the Colorado Rockies 9-2 on Saturday night. Muncy homered is his last two at-bats and finished with five RBIs. Walker Buehler (10-1) pitched seven strong innings to reach double digits in wins.

  • Mets vs Pirates: Diaz tries to explain stunning Mets loss on walk-off grand slam | Mets Post Game

    Mets closer Edwin Diaz thought it would be a routine fly ball but Jacob Stallings' hit kept carrying, landing in the left field seats for a walk-off grand slam and a crushing 9-7 loss. The Mets led 7-5 going to the 9th inning but Diaz could not close it out. Diaz: 'Tomorrow's a new day and I'll be ready for tomorrow'.

  • Five observations from the first half of the 2021 MLB season

    The NL West might produce three playoff teams and the Yankees could be a .500 team. Here's five observations about the first half.

  • Dave Kaval calls Oakland's term sheet proposal a 'step backwards'

    Dave Kaval didn't bite his tongue when talking about the city of Oakland's term sheet for the Howard Terminal project.

  • Baseball fans scramble after shooting outside Washington Nationals stadium

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Some fans and players scrambled for cover at a professional baseball game in Washington on Saturday night as the sound of gunfire filled the stadium, and police later said several people had been shot outside. It was not clear to fans initially if the shooting was inside the complex. Videos of the incident shared on social media showed some fans crowding into the third-base dugout.

  • Marlins-Phillies game suspended in 10th inning due to rain

    The game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night was suspended due to rain with no outs in the top of the 10th inning. The Phillies appeared headed to their ninth win in 13 games before the Marlins tied it with a pair of runs in the ninth off Ranger Suárez, who blew his first save in his fourth chance since being elevated to the closer role. Starling Marte led off the ninth with a single to right, and Jesús Aguilar followed by driving an 85 mph changeup into the seats in left field.

  • Baseball-'No place like home': Blue Jays returning to Toronto for first time since 2019

    The team returns to Rogers Centre July 30, where they will play in front of a hometown crowd for the first time since 2019, after the pandemic forced the Blue Jays into temporary accommodations due to travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada. Major League Baseball's (MLB) only Canadian team played at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, for the truncated 2020 season, and played the first part of the 2021 season in Dunedin, Florida, before heading back to Buffalo June 1. Canada has not yet lifted a ban on non-essential travel with the United States, but the team said in a press release that it was granted a "National Interest Exemption" from the Canadian federal government, which will allow MLB teams to play in Toronto.

  • The 101 greatest nicknames in football history

    The 101 greatest nicknames in football history

  • Mets: Lindor out indefinitely, deGrom has forearm tightness

    New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor is out indefinitely with a strained oblique and ace Jacob deGrom is sidelined with forearm tightness, the NL East leaders announced Saturday in their latest round of health setbacks. The Mets didn't put a timetable on Lindor's return, but such injuries can often take a month or more to heal. “I’d love to say I’m day-to-day, but I’m not," Lindor said.

  • Matt Olson gives back to HR derby fan who tumbled over railing

    Matt Olson. An All-Star on and off the field.

  • Four shot near Nationals Stadium in Washington

    Four people have been shot near Nationals Stadium in Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday night.

  • Amazon just knocked more than 50 percent off these extremely popular wireless earbuds — get them for just $24

    It's not too late to save over 50 percent on these waterproof earbuds with 155,700 perfect five-star reviews.

  • Yes, Fruit Has Sugar, But Eating It in Moderation Won't Cause Weight Gain or Type 2 Diabetes

    Keto and Whole30 diets shun the snack, but should you?

  • Column: No need for the NCAA in new world of college sports

    It’s taken way too long but, finally, Mark Emmert is speaking the truth. Emmert and his ilk have known for more than a decade now that this day was coming, but that didn’t stop them from fighting it every step of the way.