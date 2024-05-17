Padres look to stop 3-game losing streak, take on the Braves

San Diego Padres (22-24, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (26-14, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (1-5, 5.49 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (3-1, 3.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -217, Padres +178; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres are looking to end their three-game skid with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 26-14 overall and 15-5 in home games. The Braves have an 8-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has a 22-24 record overall and a 12-8 record in road games. The Padres are 10-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has seven doubles, 12 home runs and 41 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 10-for-35 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar leads the Padres with a .322 batting average, and has eight doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 29 RBI. Luis Arraez is 13-for-41 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: day-to-day (obliques), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.