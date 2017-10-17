Padres to interview Red Sox hitting coach Chili Davis for open position

Dave Dombrowski said last week he wouldn't stand in the way of any Red Sox coach who sought a new job after the managerial change, and Chili Davis may be the first to go.

BOSTON -- The coaching migration could begin soon.

Red Sox hitting coach Chili Davis is to be in San Diego on Wednesday, a baseball source told NBC Sports Boston. They have an open hitting coach position that Davis will interview for. Davis' reputation in the game remains excellent, despite some offensive drop-offs for key Sox players in 2017.

Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said all the Sox coaches under John Farrell have permission to seek jobs elsewhere.

"I've talked to all the coaching staff members," Dombrowski said last week. "They're all signed for 2018. What I told them is, first of all, I think very highly of them. They're good people. They're good baseball people. I would recommend to our new manager any of them, it's not a problem for me, but I do believe a new manager needs to have his own coaching staff in place within approval of us and making sure that there's proper areas coached within the club.

"Would grant permission for any club to talk to our personnel. I know they're signed, but I wouldn't want to stand in their way of getting a job somewhere else if that opportunity came up. Some of them could come back, but again, I'm going to wait until we get a manager and I won't stand in their way of interviewing elsewhere."

Davis could eventually land on the interview circuit for manager, as well.



