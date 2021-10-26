Padres interview former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen

Padres interview Ozzie Guillen for managerial opening originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Padres have interviewed former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen for their managerial opening, as The Athletic first reported.

The Padres interviewed former White Sox and Marlins manager Ozzie Guillen for San Diego’s managerial opening, sources tell me and @Ken_Rosenthal. The interview took place last week. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) October 26, 2021

Guillen served as the White Sox skipper from 2004 to 2011, leading his team to a World Series title in his second year at the helm. The White Sox haven’t made it past the American League Division Series since.

Guillen also had a year-long stint managing the Marlins in 2012. He carries a career 747-710 managerial record.

Guillen currently serves as a baseball analyst for NBC Sports Chicago on White Sox Pre and Postgame Live. Last summer, on the network’s show “Baseball Night in Chicago,” Guillen said he’d be ready for his next managing gig whenever he got the call.

Other candidates for the Padres managerial opening reportedly include former Mets manager Luis Rojas and former Cardinals manager Mike Schildt. The Padres were set to interview Schildt this past weekend, The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reported. Schildt's surprise dismissal this month came after St. Louis went on a late 17-game winning streak to claim a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.

The Padres’ managerial position has been open since early October, when the club missed the playoffs and fired Jayce Tingler. San Diego, an early World Series favorite, finished the season 79-83, in third place in the NL West.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!